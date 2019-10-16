Route Hunt hosts Point to Point races

THE autumn Route Hunt Point to Point Races take place outside Portrush this Saturday.

A popular date on the calendar, racing takes place at Loguestown Road on the outskirts of the resort.

The first race on the card starts at 1.30pm with six races in total planned for the afternoon.

"It promises to be a great afternoon's racing," said a spokesperson for the organisers.

"There is free on site parking, an on site bar, bookies, tea tent with tea and coffee as well as chip vans, ice cream vans and much else besides.

Entry is £5 per adult with children going free.

"Racecards will full details of the horses, trainers and owners will also be available and it should be a great day out for all the family."

Full report and photos in Tuesday's paper.