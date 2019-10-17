After all the weeding, watering and floral TLC - Cullybackey Best Kept Garden winners announced

FOLLOWING Afternoon Tea at Toast Restaurant Cullybackey on Thursday, October 10, Cullybackey Community Partnership presented prizes to the winners of the Best Kept Garden Competition.

After some seriously hard work - sowing, digging and weeding, Cullybackey annual Best Kept Garden Competition winners were welcomed by the Chair of Cullybackey Community Partnership, Ruth Orr.

Ruth commented: “Once again we are delighted with the interest that the Cullybackey people take in keeping their gardens looking their best.

“We really appreciate the hard work that has gone into them. It is good that they are entering into the “in bloom” spirit.”

Guest speaker and judge Hugh Keery presented the prizes and went on to say: “I recall a time when the local villages were rather dull places. It is great to see how this has all changed. Cullybackey as well as surrounding local villages are now bright vibrant places to visit”.

He was also impressed with how the village had grown and the number of new estates springing up.

Following the presentations Ruth Orr thanked the Eurospar representatives for providing the prizes.

Their sponsorship of the competition has been ongoing for many years and is indicative of the support that local businesses provide. She also thanked Hugh for his contribution and presented him with a small gift of appreciation.

Prize-winners were, Mr and Mrs Leslie Craig, Mr and Mrs Jack Craig, Mr and Mrs J Kyle, Mrs Shirley Hutchinson and Mrs Thelma Kirk, Mr and Mrs Robert Getty, Mr Thomas Davison and

Mr and Mrs K Tymiska

If you would like to learn more about the competition or about any of the other work that the Cullybackey Community Partnership does, please feel free to call into the office at the Maine Business Centre or phone 02825 882281 or e-mail cullybackey@nacn.org.