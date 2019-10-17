Man charged with horrific Kilkeel attack

A COUNTY Down man has been released on bail charged with the horrific assault on Kilkeel man Paschal Morgan in July.

Gary Chambers (34) of Sabbath Hill, Ballymartin appeared at Newry magistrates dock on Wednesday wearing a grey suit and was charged with grievous bodily harm, disorderly behaviour, attempted criminal damage and robbery on July 14.

Mr Paschal Morgan (48) was brutally attacked on the Greencastle Road in Kilkeel while walking home after having drinks with friends in the Kilmorey Arms Hotel on the said date.

Mr Morgan suffered bruising to the front of his brain and shattered eye sockets and cheekbones.

The defendant is alleged to have robbed Mr Morgan of a wallet containing €450, £150 and various bank cards.

He is further accused of damaging gates and doors at the Kilmorey Arms Hotel, Kilkeel where the said vicious assault took place.

No further details were opened to the Newry court of the attack in question.

District judge Eamonn King released the defendant on £250 bail with permission for him to be allowed to visit his elderly grandparents in Kilkeel each Sunday with this mother.

The accused is prohibited from any contact with the injured party or witnesses, must stay out of the Kilkeel area designated by the courts, stay off alcohol and must sign at a PSNI station once a week.

The case was adjourned to November for a full file to be prepared.