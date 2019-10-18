1914-1918 War themed events at Services Club

The Carson Project and the 12th Battalion Royal Irish Rifles Memorial Association have organised two events themed around the legacies of war in the run-up to Armistice Day.

The event will take place on Friday 25th and Saturday 26th October in the Services Club, Trostan Avenue, Ballymena.

On Friday , October 25, in the committee room of the Services Club there will be a presentation by Fiona Morrison on the work of the British Limbless Ex-Servicemens’ Association (BLESMA) and this will be followed by a presentation by Martin Snoddon on death, disability and disfigurement during the Great War.

Tea and coffee will be available from 7 pm with the event commencing at 730 pm.

On Saturday, October 26 from 12 to 4 pm there will be an exhibition of Great War artefacts in the function room of the Service Club.

Members of the public are encouraged to bring Great War artefacts along and the exhibitors will be able to provide information on these artefacts.

The research officer of the 12th Battalion Royal Irish Rilfes Memorial Association will also be on site to research military personnel who served in the Great War.

A collection will be taken on both days for BLESMA

Both events are free and open to everybody.