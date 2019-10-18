£350,000 road resurfacing scheme for main road to Larne

A Mid and East Antrim road is set to benefit from a £350,000 resurfacing scheme, with works to begin at the start of November.

The £350,000 resurfacing scheme on the A36 Shaneshill Road in Larne is due to commence on Monday November 4, 2019.

The scheme will extend from 800 metres east of Upper Ballyboley Road for 2.4 kilometres towards Larne, will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road.

Work is expected to be completed by November 29.

Due to the nature of the scheme it will be necessary to introduce a full road closure (Monday-Friday) from 7.00am to 6:00pm from Monday 4 November 2019 until Friday 29 November 2019.

During the road closure a diversion will be in operation via The Collin Road, Rashee Road, Main Street, Ballyclare, Ballynure Road, A57 Templepatrick Road, A8 Belfast Road and A8 Larne Road (and vice-versa).

HGVs will be advised to use an alternative route via A26 Lisnevenagh Road, M2 Motorway, A57 Templepatrick Road, A8 Belfast Road and A8 Larne Road (and vice-versa).

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com.