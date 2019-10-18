Christmas market coming to Greenvale Street

BG 43 2019 Christmas marketsThe new and improved Greenvale Street is set to host a special Ballymena Christmas market this festive season.

Following the success of other Town Centre Christmas Markets, Ballymena BID, Mid & East Antrim Council and Tower Centre are organising a festive market to celebrate the re-opening of Greenvale Street.

Such events have proven very successful in maintaining and driving footfall during this important retail time.

With the completion of public realm and the re-installation of the sky net lights, the streetscape offers the perfect ambient setting for a contained market place for Christmas shopping and entertainment.

Organisers propose to rent out up to eight retail cabin spaces in the run up to Christmas from Thursday December 5 until Christmas Eve on December 24.

Cabins will be approximately 8ft x 12 ft – Nordic design with electric power supply included.

Local food producers and festive fayre providers are encouraged, while arts and crafts are also welcome.

The market will also provide live, early evening entertainment with a covered seating/eating area.

As this is a new partnership venture in Ballymena, it is the perfect opportunity for retailers and traders to maximise their presence in the town.

Whether it is to offer a second outlet or extend your Christmas range, it is the chance to try something different.

The cabins are offered on a first come first served basis but Ballymena Town Centre retailers are being given the initial opportunity to get involved before it is offered out to a wider range of traders.

To express an interest or discuss further please contact Hugh Black at the Tower Centre.