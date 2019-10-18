Police investigating several reports of burglaries and attempted burglaries of farm buildings

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of burglaries and attempted burglaries of farm buildings in the Ballymena area on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Detective Sergeant Toni Lenaghan said: “We are investigating a number of reports of burglaries and attempted burglaries which took place sometime on Wednesday night (October 16th) and the early hours of Thursday morning (October 17th) in the Tullyreagh Road and Cloughwater Road areas of Ballymena.

“At around 2.50 am on Thursday, we received a report that an unknown male was spotted at premises on the Tullyreagh Road, Ballymena a short time earlier. The man fled the scene when the occupant disturbed them. A number of power tools were taken, however these were dropped by the suspect and recovered.

“Police received a further report at 9.50 am on Thursday that sometime between midnight on Thursday and 8.30 am, entry had been gained into a building in the Tullyreagh Road area of Ballymena. A number of tools and power tools were taken.

“Then at around 10.35 pm on Thursday, we received a report that sometime between 7.45 pm on Wednesday and 7.50 am on Thursday entry was gained to a farm building in the Cloughwater Road area of Ballymena. Nothing was believed to have been taken.

“We are also investigating a report that sometime between 10.00 pm on Wednesday and 8.00 am on Thursday, there was an attempted burglary at a property in the Tullyreagh Road area of Ballymena.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, we are investigating a link between these incidents.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Tullyreagh Road and Cloughwater Road areas around these times and noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone who has any information about these incidents, to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101 quoting reference number 117 of 17/10/19."

