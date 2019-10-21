Good Morning Ballymena thank public for donations

GOOD Morning Ballymena would like to thank those who have generously donated to their free friendly telephone service for adults 60 plus.

Most recently Year 8 pupils at Cambridge House Grammar School raised an impressive £2,072 by holding a walk around the school grounds.

In addition, two pupils showed great entrepreneurial talent by holding a cake sale and raising £200.

Good Morning Ballymena provides a vital service for people over 60 who may feel lonely or who just want a regular friendly voice to talk too

Based at William Street in the town centre they also provide a cafe where people can come along and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee from 9am to 12 noon Monday to Friday. On the first Friday morning of every month the cafe hosts a big breakfast.

On October 24 at Harryville Community Centre from 12.30pm to 3.30pm there will be a lunch and music.

Good Morning Ballymena volunteer, David, said: “We would like to thank the young people from Cambridge House for raising funds for our service, it is very much appreciated. We would also like to thank the people of Ballymena for their generosity.

“Good Morning Ballymena would very much welcome anyone who has a few hours to spare each week and is interested in becoming a volunteer with us. We are particularly low on male volunteers.”

If anyone is interested in volunteering or would like more information about the service please contact 028 256 40720.