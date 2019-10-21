Leo's £1,500 to N.I. Hospice

LEO Convery has presented Northern Ireland Hospice with £1,500 - the proceeds of the sale of his book, ‘The Island Boy’.

The local man launched his book at Convery Island Nurseries at Kilrea Road, Portglenone in August.

‘The Island Boy’ is a short autobiography of Leo’s early life, and his upbringing here on the ‘Island’.

Part of the book tells how an observant and inquisitive child was inspired by the wild beauty of small farms, bog land and rivers.

All proceeds of the book was donated to Foyle Hospice and Northern Ireland Hospice.

After presenting the cheque to Northern Ireland Hospice Leo and “ a big thank you to everyone that helped to make my book a success.”

“ Without your help I would not be able to make this donation to these two fantastic charities,” he said.

Sheila Donnelly, Chairperson of Kilrea & Portglenone Hospice support group said they are overwhelmed by the support of the local community in supporting Leo with this book and helping to raise vital funds for the Hospice.

“ It costs over £13m per annum to run Hospice services,” outlined Shelia. “We wouldn’t be able to provide local people with specialist palliative care when they need it most without the support and goodwill of local people like Leo. We are indebted to you”.