Liam donating from Black Santa collection

LIAM Beckett intends donating some of his Black Santa money raised to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice!

The Ballymoney man annually collects for different causes at The Diamond in Ballymoney during the festive time.

And at the recent Ballymena Jingle All The Way 2019 launch in Tullyglass House Hotel, he told the fine turnout that Jingle will benefit in some way this Christmas time.

Beckett, a football pundit and newspaper columnist, was one of the guests at the Jingle launch.

He and Jackie Fullerton, along with former Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Joan Christie, enjoyed a chat on stage - with Beckett and Fullerton having the audience in stitches.

Meanwhile, the Jingle 2019 fund raiser is currently in full swing.

Clubs, groups, schools and individuals from all over Mid and East Antrim are working on many different cash raising projects in the hope of allowing the Ballymena Support Group of the NI Children’s Hospice smash last year’s amount.

There are lot of ways to get involved - Jingle Jumper Day - prizes for best and worst jumper; include a raffle to raise more money

Jingle Tasting - Invite your suppliers to bring some samples along for the evening and charge entry fee to customers

Jingle and Mingle - Music, raffles, speed dating, ladies night

Jingle 5/10k - Run, jog or walk at Stormont on Sunday, December 8 (11am)

Jingle Care Challenge - Pick up one of the cardboard money boxes and collect £37k to provide one hour of Children’s Hospice Car

Christmas Raffle - Get the local community and businesses to donate a variety of Christmas presents to sell during December

Jingle Jam - Invite local buskers to perform in a mini music festival. Charge entry at the door for donations to the charity

Make a donation - in lieu of Christmas presents

Dine and Donate - For the month of December ask customers to add £1 to their bill and give the gift of care this Christmas

On Saturday night there was a Jingle Jive Night at Ballymena Livestock Mart - with proceeds gong to Jingle.

This was organised by Ballymena Support Group member Emma Henry.

And there was the Jingle Dinner, live entertainment and a raffle, which took place at Hillstown Farmshop.

And the Silly Shirt Walk (5/10k), organsied by the Front Page Bar in Ballymoney Street, was a big success.

Coming up this month is the 2nd annual Charity Gala Ball, organsied by Ahoghill Thistle football club.

It takes place in The Great Hall at Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort on Saturday, October 26 (6.30pm).

Music is by Starling Entertainments; tickets (£50 each) are available from Gary Peacock (07743494598) or Stewart McDonald (07793848107).

Meanwhile, on Saturday, November 16, Row A Million Miles takes place in the Tower Centre, Ballymena.

To sponsor a rower or donate on Justgiving check out the event on the Jingle fb page.

A major fund raiser next month is the Ballymena Hospice Support Group’s 33rd annual Christmas Fair at Tullyglass House Hotel, Ballymena, (11am-8pm).

Admission is £4 - pay at the door.

This highly popular event attracts people from all over the Province.

There will be the usual crafts, antiques, cakes and Christmas card.

Special thanks go to Gus McConville, of Tullyglass House Hotel, for use of the premises.

And don’t forget the Community Fun Day on Saturday, November 23 (10am until 4pm).

The Santa Bus will be in Ballymena from 10am until 4pm to take families around the town in style.

There will be town centre entertainment - music, face painting, balloon modelling and nail art (2-4pm).

School choirs will perform between 10am and 2pm.

There will be music all day at Harmony Hub.

Ballymena NI Support Group invite you to the showing of Frozen in the IMC Cinema on Saturday, November 30.

Doors open at 9.45am, Movie starts at 11am. Fancy dress encouraged. Tickets at £10 each.

On Saturday, December 7, the Ulster Defence Regiment , Ballymena Branch, Regimental Association CGC hold a Coffee Morning in the Services Club - 10 am to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council are delighted to support NI Children’s Hospice Christmas Campaign Jingle All The Way.

The Mayor, Councillor Maureen Morrow, who recently attended the Jingle launch in Tullyglass Hotel said "all those involved were an inspiration.”

There was an excellent turnout at the event and many shared their stories of how the charity have helped them in their lives.

Ballymena Hospice Support Group Secretary Muriel Barr, said: "We are so proud that Ballymena is the Flagship area for the Jingle Campaign province wide.

Please support these events and why not get involved by organising your own fundraising event large or small.

For details contact: Muriel at muriel_tom@hotmail.co.uk or phone: 07921558368.