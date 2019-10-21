Works leave mess in Dunclug

Eugene Reid has contacted Virgin Media about the mucky mess left after their recent work in Dunclug.

Speaking to the Guardian, the SDLP councillor said: “I have contacted the Virgin media manager and expressed my and the residents concerns in no uncertain terms!

“This is an unacceptable way to leave the area and I’ve had a number of residents who have raised the issue of lack of communication with respect to ongoing work.

“I have sought assurance from the contractors that this will not be the case going forward.

“They have assured me that they will do everything they can to communicate with residents and us as elected representatives.

“Whilst I welcome the improvement to Broad Band speeds that this has the potential to bring, the disruption to local residents, during the upgrading exercise should be kept to an absolute minimum. I will be working with all stakeholders to make sure this is the case.