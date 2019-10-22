Communities of Burnfoot and Gortnaghey funded to improve well-being

PEOPLE in Burnfoot and Gortnaghey are now able to attend more activities to reduce isolation and improve their well-being thanks to a National Lottery funding boost.

The Rural Communities of Burnfoot and Gortnaghey, would like to thank the National Lottery Community Fund after they secured £187,688 to deliver a three year project, called the Enriching Rural Communities.

The two local community groups are looking forward to beginning work on some of the exciting new individual and joint projects over the coming years, and recognise the importance the National Lottery plays in supporting their community projects.

Lyle Quigley and Nolene Burke represent both groups and say that the new luncheon club, groups for men and outdoor activities are just a few things the local communities have been talking about for some time which can now be delivered.

As well as the new programmes, to have both sites and parks maintained for the communities will make a massive difference.

Burnfoot Community Development Association in partnership with Gortnaghey Community Association, are using the grant over three years to recruit staff and provide community activities in both groups’ venues

The project, which has a focus on older men, is reducing isolation, bringing people in the community together, and supporting volunteers to take on more responsibility.

Kate Beggs, The National Lottery Community Fund Northern Ireland Director, said: “I am delighted to announce this grant today.

“It’s great to see National Lottery money being used by people who are taking the lead in developing great ideas to help their communities thrive.

“This year we’re celebrating the 25th birthday of the National Lottery, and I want to thank all the National Lottery players who have helped make work like this possible.”