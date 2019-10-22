Are you in need of Social Housing in Magilligan or Greysteel?

SOCIAL housing demand tests are set to be carried out in Greysteel and Magilligan by the Rural Housing Association along with public information evenings in both area.

Rural Housing Association based in Omagh provides social housing in rural areas across Northern Ireland.

As part of Rural Housing’s commitment to building new homes in areas of housing need, they have partnered with the Housing Executive in launching a series of social housing demand tests to identify housing need within rural locations across Northern Ireland.

The aim of these Social Housing demand tests is to identify where there is a hidden need for social or affordable housing in rural communities.

Evidence suggests that some people living in rural communities who are eligible for social housing do not register with the Housing Executive due to the limited availability of social housing in rural communities.

As part of the social housing demand test, Rural Housing Association is encouraging people who are in housing need and who have not yet registered with the NIHE for homes in Greysteel or Magilligan to come forward and register their interest or attend the upcoming public meetings listed above.

Sinn Fein Councillor Dermott Nicholl is encouraging everyone to attend the public information evenings.

He said: “I would encourage everyone to come along and get registered for social housing.

“I have had a lot of feedback indicating that there is a massive need for more affordable social housing across the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

“I have been out in the community gauging the need and I believe more social housing for the elderly, disabled people, and young people in the area would be vital.

“Get in touch with myself or Ruth if you need any further help or information.”

If housing need is identified there may be the potential to develop new-build social housing in Greysteel and Magilligan.

To register your interest contact Eoin McKinney, NIHE Email: Eoin.Mckinney@nihe.gov.uk Phone: 02895982502