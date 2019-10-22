Branch out! Do your family tree!

IF you’re one of the millions who tune into programmes like ‘Who do you think you are?’, then you’ll know that researching family history is a hobby that’s booming in popularity.

Every day there seems to be a new website that helps you delve into the records of long-gone relatives, or new resources that help you while away a few minutes. Okay….hours.

Personally, until a few years ago, I didn’t get family trees, couldn’t see what the great attraction was to trawling back through the years.

Yes, I was an avid viewer of ‘Who do you think you are?’ but I had no interest in pursuing family trees as a hobby.

And then things changed...

*Read Debbie Orme’s full feature in this week’s Antrim Guardian

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130