Branch out! Do your family tree!

IF you’re one of the millions who tune into programmes like ‘Who do you think you are?’, then you’ll know that researching family history is a hobby that’s booming in popularity.

Every day there seems to be a new website that helps you delve into the records of long-gone relatives, or new resources that help you while away a few minutes. Okay….hours.

Personally, until a few years ago, I didn’t get family trees, couldn’t see what the great attraction was to trawling back through the years.

Yes, I was an avid viewer of ‘Who do you think you are?’ but I had no interest in pursuing family trees as a hobby.

And then things changed...

