Coleraine campus in line for cannabis research project

THE world's biggest producer of cannabis oil is considering a move to Coleraine.
Colorado-based firm Mile High Labs is discussing a partnership with Ulster University to research its product's potential medical uses, the Chronicle understands.
The company extracts chemical compounds known as ‘cannabinoids’ which studies have concluded contain pain-relieving properties.
Sources told the Chronicle the research deal could lead to a permanent presence in Coleraine's Enterprise Zone.
