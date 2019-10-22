Coleraine campus in line for cannabis research project

THE world's biggest producer of cannabis oil is considering a move to Coleraine.

Colorado-based firm Mile High Labs is discussing a partnership with Ulster University to research its product's potential medical uses, the Chronicle understands.

The company extracts chemical compounds known as ‘cannabinoids’ which studies have concluded contain pain-relieving properties.

Sources told the Chronicle the research deal could lead to a permanent presence in Coleraine's Enterprise Zone.

