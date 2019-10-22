Councillors vote to scrap town centre CCTV

by Peter Winter

Reporter:

by Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

COUNCILLORS have voted against spending almost half-a-million pounds to renew town centre CCTV coverage.

The decision was taken after Cloonavin's Leisure and Development committee were told police had refused to help pay for replacing equipment which is “heading towards obsolescence”.

In any case, members heard, crime figures suggested the presence of cameras had little effect on the level of offending compared to towns without coverage.

*Read more on this inside this week's Chronicle.

