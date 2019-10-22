Forging friendships at Wednesday Club

COUNTLESS friendships have been forged and memories made during four decades of Castlerock Senior Citizens' Wednesday Club.

The thriving cross-community group, which meets at the village's Peter Thompson Hall, currently boasts 64 members – 18 are over 80.

Forty years after its formation, community stalwart Jean Caulfield MBE is still Chairperson and the driving force behind the club's long history.

To celebrate their 40th-anniversary members enjoyed a meal at Castlerock Golf Club last month and presented Jean with gifts including a gold watch and flowers.

