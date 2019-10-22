Grateful Coleraine mum praises Hospice at launch

GRATEFUL Coleraine mum Sharon McCloy and her teenage son Ross were among those who attended the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice Jingle All The Way 2019 launch at Ballymena's Tullyglass House Hotel.

Ross, 14, was born with complex medical needs and Sharon spoke about how important a role the Hospice plays in their lives.

Due to a deterioration in Ross's condition, the family was referred to the Hospice to have an emergency care plan and end of life care plan put into place.

She said: "The Hospice supports us all as a family, through what are difficult and emotional times, with home visits, respite care and counselling."

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.