Mountsandel's £35m vision

EXPLOITING the full tourism potential of Coleraine's historic Mountsandel site will require a visitor centre, new river crossing and four or five-star hotel.

That's according to an economic appraisal drawn up by consultants on behalf of the council.

Costing up to £35m, the preferred option for developing land both sides of the River Bann includes a hotel on a site once occupied by Spanboard.

It's the most ambitious of six options before the Leisure and Development Committee last Tuesday.

*Read more on this interesting project inside this week's Chronicle.