Mountsandel's £35m vision

Mountsandel’s Norman Fort. The much more significant Mesolithic site is to the east (top left).
EXPLOITING the full tourism potential of Coleraine's historic Mountsandel site will require a visitor centre, new river crossing and four or five-star hotel.
That's according to an economic appraisal drawn up by consultants on behalf of the council.
Costing up to £35m, the preferred option for developing land both sides of the River Bann includes a hotel on a site once occupied by Spanboard.
It's the most ambitious of six options before the Leisure and Development Committee last Tuesday.
