THE true cost to the public purse of the Muckamore Abbey Hospital abuse scandal has been laid bare this week, with confirmation that the Belfast Trust have had to stump up £4 million on agency staff since 2017.

To date 36 employees have been suspended as the top level probe gathers pace.

A 30-year-old Antrim man was arrested on October 14, but he was released on police bail three days later pending further enquiries.

*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian