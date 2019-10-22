Bann tragedy prompts action over life jackets

Edelle McGlade who drowned at Portglenone Marina on June 28 last year.
A CORONER has called for a change in the law on life jackets at an inquest into the death of a Portstewart woman who fell into the River Bann while stepping off a boat.
Edelle McGlade drowned at Portglenone Marina in the early hours of June 28, last year.
The 49-year-old divorced mother-of-three had earlier enjoyed an afternoon out on a boat belonging to a man she met four days earlier on a blind date.
