Bann tragedy prompts action over life jackets

A CORONER has called for a change in the law on life jackets at an inquest into the death of a Portstewart woman who fell into the River Bann while stepping off a boat.



Edelle McGlade drowned at Portglenone Marina in the early hours of June 28, last year.



The 49-year-old divorced mother-of-three had earlier enjoyed an afternoon out on a boat belonging to a man she met four days earlier on a blind date.

