BREAKING: Fire at chicken shed near Cloughmills

BREAKING: Fire at chicken shed near Cloughmills

The scene at the chicken shed on the Frosses Road not far from Logans Fashions.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

NORTHEREN Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently tackling a fire at a chicken shed near the Forosses Road, with a spokesperson saying:

"We are currently dealing with a chicken shed on fire at Frosses Road near Cloughmills. No chickens are in the shed. If passing on the Frosses Road please do not get distracted by firefighting operations."

One eyewitness has said "the reek is thick" coming of the premises, which is not far from Logans Fashions.

The eyewitness also seemed to think that the NIFRS are having trouble getting water to extinguish the fire

More details as soon as we get them. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130