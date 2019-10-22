Clash of the 'clowns'

A BITTER war of words has broken out between the two leading local politicians after abortion and same-sex marriage laws were changed after a failed attempt to restore devolution at Stormont yesterday (Monday Oct 21) afternoon.

After Unionists triggered a recall in a last-ditch attempt to stop the changes, a Defence of the Unborn Child bill was blocked by the Speaker who said that legal advice told him Assembly business could not proceed without the election of a new Speaker and deputies on a cross-community basis.

That became impossible when the nationalist SDLP left the chamber. Sinn Féin had previously said they wouldn't attend what they labelled a 'circus'.

North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey accused Sinn Féin of “stunt politics” and insists he “deeply regrets” that the Assembly has failed to meet for over 1,000 days.

However, Sinn Féin's Philip McGuigan hit back at Mr Storey, saying if the DUP had been serious about the Assembly legislating then they would have been in engaged in meaningful talks “to tackle the rights issues..."

