'Hallowena' party at People's Park

Prepare to be spooked this year’s brand new Halloween event in People’s Park, Ballymena.

It is one of the biggest, scariest nights of the year and ‘Hallowena’ plans to serve up some fang-tastic surprises which will be sure to raise those goosebumps.

The event, on October 31, will be a real scream with some creepy characters roaming the grounds of People’s Park.

The free event, organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, will thrill and chill with a packed programme of fireworks, a huge walking dragon, fire jugglers, a haunted marquee, scary story tellers, a kiddies funfair and live music.

It kicks off at 6pm and last scream dies away at 8.30pm.

Popular live act, The Coves, will perform a full live set on the music stage following a mix of Halloween stompers from DJ Brian Reynolds.

Elsewhere in the user-friendly park there will be spooky storytelling, mask and treat bag making workshops, scary stilt walkers, balloon modelers and professional fire performers.

Thrill seekers will be able to get hands on some real creepy creatures and reptiles or go on a Trick or Treat Hunt.

Or why not have your own #MEAdventure in the park?

Outdoor play areas including the brand new play equipment will be accessible during the event and there will be a free kiddie’s fun fair to entertain your little terrors.

Wandering ghouls and spine tingling figures will be ready to spook you at every turn with a few hair-raising special additions.

Follow the path along the special effects light installation to end up at Haunted Marquee, full of grisly props and creepy effects.

This is also the venue for the fancy dress competition (from 7pm) for children up to 11 years of age.

There will also be a variety of food stalls and sugary treats to tempt your taste buds and fill those Halloween hunger pangs.

There are over 2000 off-street car park spaces within a 10 minute walk of People’s Park so make an evening of it with a visit to any of the fantastic shops or restaurants in the town.

Or alternatively make use of the free Park and Ride bus service from the big car park at Ballymena Showgrounds. (5pm to 9pm).

To help with a safe set-up of the site, People’s Park will be closed to all members of the public on Thursday 31 October until the event starts at 6pm.

For everyone’s safety dogs, alcohol or fireworks are not permitted in the park and under 16s must have a responsible adult with them.

Admission is free and for regular updates visit midandeastantrim.gov.uk/events