Jenny Bristow serves up new cook book

NORTHERN Ireland’s favourite and most trusted cook Jenny Bristow is launching her latest book entitled At Home With Jenny - with the help of her two of her Grandchildren, John and Chloe - just in time for the winter season.

Regarded as something of a national treasure, incredibly At Home With Jenny will be Jenny’s 14th cookbook.

Many of her previous publications topped the book charts in the UK and Ireland, some even making on to the prestigious Sunday Times Best Seller list.

In her latest publication, the experienced cook returns to her roots with wholesome recipes for easy and affordable meals to suit all occasions - from quick mid-week suppers to the traditional family Sunday lunch.

For Jenny, food has come full circle, and her wisdom and advice over her long career has always reflected the needs and trends of society.

Since the start of her illustrious career, which has seen her present pioneering television cooking shows, appear at events, establish her cookery school and publish extensively, her personal style has evolved and changed dramatically.

Jenny describes her cooking style now as more relaxed and healthier, offering great results with less fuss. She has reflected this approach in her new recipes.

Fundamentally, Jenny’s guiding principals have remained the same throughout her career. She wants to empower people to create tasty, wholesome food that brings everyone to the table with a smile on their face.

“I have taken familiar recipes and updated them with a modern twist drawing on influences and tastes from the full spectrum of the global cuisine,” Jenny says.

“There are few people who don’t appreciate the merits of a Sunday roast dinner, a slice of cake and warm, home-baked bread served with a bowl of soup.

“My roots are in the country and in my new book I want people to connect with our world-class, local produce and enjoy the bounty of nature all around us while supporting and strengthening our food infrastructure.

“I understand everyone is struggling in these uncertain times. We are all juggling busy schedules, domestic budgeting and a healthy diet, so I have created a collection of streamlined recipes for lighter, fresher dishes that are easy to prepare and heartwarmingly delicious and nutritious.”

At Home With Jenny features food for all seasons from Valentine’s Day to Christmas and everything in between.

It’s perfect for both novice and seasoned cooks with sections covering starters, mains, outdoor cooking and wonderfully tempting sweet treats.

Jenny’s experience has taught her the strong connection between a positive, balanced diet and good physical and mental health.

In this new book, she is keen to promote the whole experience of a healthy food lifestyle.

“Food is a great way to bring people together both formally and informally. I am encouraging people to make these dishes and sit down at the table with family and friends converse and enjoy the food.

“Every meal is an occasion to connect and what better to do it than over food made with love,” Jenny says.

At Home With Jenny features recipes for pizza, fish dishes, steak, casseroles, cakes, salads, and lots more.

Seasonal dishes include sumptuous autumnal Roasted Bramley Apple and Pumpkin Soup, as well as warming Crusted Tart with Pulled Brisket (or Turkey) and Filo topping - just perfect for winter days.

Each dish in this collection has a strong connection to nature and landscape reflecting Jenny’s love of the outdoors which she pursues by surfing on the North Coast and sparking up outdoor cooking at every opportunity – even to make Christmas dinner!

It has been four years since Jenny last published a book.

In that time, she has been kept incredibly busy with her cookery school in Cullybackey, and appearing at events right across Northern Ireland.

Jenny says: “Over the last few years, I have been out of the home kitchen and connecting with people from all walks of life.

“This has afforded me a fantastic experience to discuss and find out directly what people actually want when it comes to cooking at home.

“Recently, there has been a push-back against the relentless demands of digital technology. Many people find cooking a mindful way of relaxing while nourishing their minds, bodies and souls. People want simplicity and to be connected to how their food is sourced and prepared.

“In my new book, I have carefully considered all the important contemporary food issues such as dietary requirements, time and finances and I have put together a simple guide to help everyone make healthy choices that satisfy your appetite for life!”

Home With Jenny is available now from jenny@jennybristow.com and at book signing events throughout Ireland.

It is priced at £11.99