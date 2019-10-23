'Scare in the Square' returns to Clara on Halloween night for spooky fun

THE Clara ‘Scare in the Square’ is taking place once again this year on Halloween night October 31.

This special night is always a big hit with the children both in Clara and the surrounding areas who travel in their droves to enjoy the fun.

This year organisers say “it’s going to be bigger and better with a new theme for the show ‘Calling All The Monsters’ to Clara with a new ‘Dream Door’ and kids dance zone to entertain them on the night.”

The event is coordinated by a local committee in Clara with the support of the Clara Family Resource Centre and Offaly County Council and will take place in the Greenfield

Chairman Dervill Dolan, said “Halloween night is a very special night in a kids life and we are organising a simple fun night at Halloween and we want all the kids in Clara and the surrounding area to come and enjoy the night with their parents and family. We had a fantastic Halloween party in Clara last year and we were really pleased with the huge turnout and the kids really got involved with the dancing and singing. ”

This year there will be a dedicated dance zone with even more activities planned.

Parents, children and all adults are asked to dress up and share in the fun.

It will feature well known characters such as Frankenstein and The Addams Family, the Witches, Ghostbusters, Elsa and Olaf, Superman, The Hulk and many other Disney and Super Heroes.

Entertainment will start with the Clara Town band at 6.45pm and there will be songs from many ‘special guests’.

Dervill Dolan is advising people to “wear your wellies as we are going onto the grass area again this year.

Practicing for the event is in full swing, and things are shaping up to be really great.

Those travelling to the event should take note that the council will close the roads around the Greenfield for the Halloween party so please remember that traffic diversions will be in place on the night.

Mr Dolan says he is “very grateful to the local committee including Ricey Scully, Margaret Naughton, Derek Handy, Bertie McMahon, Alan Recks, Barry Flynn, Wayne Handy, Marian Fitzpatrick, Liz and Sinead in the Family Resource Centre and all those who helped with organising this event.

For more information check out the Clara Family Resource Centre Facebook events page.