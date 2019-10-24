Appeal To Newry tyre retailers to ensure that used tyres disposed of properly

Slieve Gullion Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Larkin has appealed to retailers to ensure that used tyres are disposed of in the appropriate manner.

The local elected representative was commenting after the most recent tyre dumping incident in the Armagh/Louth border area.

Condemning those who involved in the selfish and criminal act, the Councillor said,

“This is a selfish attack on the community and the environment.

This latest dumping occurred close to the border on high ground overlooking Dundalk Bay.

Those carrying out this desecration of an area of outstanding natural beauty care nothing for either the residents or the environment.

Their only concern is making easy money and leaving rate payers to pick up the bill for removing these tyres.

Expressing concerns about what seems to be a growing trend, the Sinn Féin elected representative said

“Polluters appear to be providing a service to retailers for disposal and then dumping the waste along our roadsides.

I would appeal to any business who supply tyres to ensure that the used tyres are disposed of through registered recycling and waste facilities.

They have already been paid for the disposal of these tyres and have an obligation to both their customers and this community to comply with the regulations governing the sector”.

Concluding Councillor Larkin said,

“This most incident has been reported to the Environmental Health Department of the Council and will be cleared promptly."