Expect delays on Ballymena to Ballycastle route

MOTORISTS travelling the Ballymena to Ballycastle route will face delays and diversions next month.

A £260,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the A44 Drones Road will commence on Monday 4 November 2019.

The resurfacing work will comprise two sections with a combined length of approximately 2.1 kilometres, from Kilraughts Road junction towards Armoy. The scheme will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface quality of the road and continues the Department’s commitment to improving this road over recent years.

Due to the nature of the scheme it will be necessary to operate daily road closures between the hours of 7.30am and 5.30pm from Monday 4 November until Sunday 17 November.

During these times a diversion will be in place via Gracehill Road - Kilraughts Road - Pharis Road and vice versa. The road will be open outside of the times stipulated.

Completion of the works by 17 November is dependent on favourable weather conditions. The Department will keep the public informed of any changes.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com