Play, learn and grow together at the new Play Park in Carlingford

MEMBERS of the local community group, local councillors and local residents gathered to see the official opening of the new play park in Carlingford Park.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Charlie Casey said, “I am delighted to be here today to officially open Carlingford Play Park. We aim to be an active and positive part of the local community. This facility will be incredibly beneficial to the members of the community, giving children a safe place to play. The park is a welcome asset to the area and we strongly believe in the importance of play as an integral part of a child’s development both physically and socially. We hope everyone enjoys using the facility.”

The local community group worked with the Council to make a new play area a reality. An artist was commissioned to engage with local children to design and create a mural that depicts local landmarks. The designer created a sensory space within a quiet area in the park which included visual, musical and kinetic experiences for all age groups. A planting area was also developed within the 3park to add colour and offer children the option to experience different themes throughout the year.

Public consultation was part of the Play Strategy and citizens of the district requested inclusive equipment to be used in the park and this play park is now accessible for all abilities. Inclusive equipment installed at the park includes a basket swing, inclusive roundabout and a large ground level trampoline. An extensive refurbishment of the area includes new fencing around the park, line marking added to the kickabout area to create an all-weather football pitch for the children to enjoy. A new skate boarding area was also developed with multiple entrances to provide height for stunt options for children to be creative with their play.

The Council’s Play Strategy for Children and Young People was launched in May 2017 and acted as a guidance document to develop efficient and effective play provision throughout the district. Carlingford Play Park was identified as area for fixed play project and is one of many projects that has been developed across the district. Play encourages children to ‘Be Active’ which has a positive effect on their health and wellbeing.

The new play park is located in Carlingford Park, Old Warrenpoint Road, Newry. For more information on the location of play parks across the district along with other sports facilities and events please download the NMD Be Active app and add ‘NMDOutdoor.’ For further information visit www.newrymournedown.org or mail leisureandsport@nmandd.org