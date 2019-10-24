Poor lighting at night a concern for 50% of local walkers

A recent report has revealed that around 50% of local residents are reluctant to walk at night due to poor lighting.

Other reasons putting people off walking are fast moving traffic and not enough footpaths.

The information was compiled as a result of a recent statistical report entitled ‘The Walking, Cycling and Public Transport in Northern Ireland 2018/19 Report’.

The report, produced by the Analysis, Statistics and Research Branch (ASRB) of the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), presents findings from the 2018/2019 Continuous Household Survey (CHS) and this is the second year that this question set was included in the CHS.

The report presents headline information, as well as presenting results across age, gender, and geographic breakdowns.

Overall, the report found that 61% of respondents said they were satisfied with the current situation for walking and walkers in their local area at present.

The main reasons people weren’t satisfied were ‘poor lighting at night’ (50%), ‘traffic goes too fast’ (46%), and ‘not enough footpaths’ (46%).

53% of respondents said they would be likely to walk short distances of up to 2 miles/3kms.

The main reasons people were discouraged from walking were 'bad weather' (29%), 'lack of footpaths' (22%), 'takes too long – the car is quicker' (21%).

In relation to cycling, 53% of respondents said they were satisfied with the current situation for cycling and cyclists in their local area.

The main reasons people weren’t satisfied were 'no cycle lanes' (66%), 'traffic goes too fast' (42%) and ‘too much traffic’ (42%).

15% of respondents said they would be likely to cycle any journeys of up to 3 miles/5kms.

The main reasons people were discouraged from cycling were 'don't own/have access to a bicycle' (55%), 'too much traffic/too dangerous' (22%) and ‘health/mobility make it impossible' (16%).

Public transport was also analysed with 71% of respondents stating they were satisfied with the current public transport situation and facilities in their local area.

The main reasons people were not satisfied were 'not enough services' (68%), 'no direct services to where I want to go' (40%) and 'times of buses/trains not suitable' (34%).

45% of respondents said they would be likely to use public transport for journeys of up to 6 miles/10kms.

The main reasons people were discouraged from using public transport were 'takes too long – the car is quicker' (36%), 'frequency of buses/trains, i.e. times of buses/trains not suitable' (23%) and 'prices too high' (15%).

The The publication is available on the ASRB website at:

www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk