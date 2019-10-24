'Run Santa Run' in aid of Southern Hospice

THE Newry Santa Fun Run is set to take place this year on Thursday 21st November at 6pm sharp and will start on Marcus Square Hill Street as part of the Annual Christmas Lights Switch on.

It has become an important part of the City’s festive calendar attracting huge business and community support. The event is kindly sponsored this year again by CGDM Group.

Announcing details of the Santa Run, Colm Shannon, Chief Executive Officer of Newry Chamber commented: “As always, Newry Chamber of Commerce and Trade along with the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council will be supporting the event with the Southern Area Hospice as beneficiary. Once again, the run is being sponsored by CGDM Group and we are really appreciative of their continuing support for this charitable event. We are encouraging businesses, families, friends and work colleagues to take part in this year’s Santa Run.”

The Santa Fun Run will commence at 6pm sharp and follow a course along the events space on Hill Street to be back in time for Santa’s arrival and the official Christmas Light Switch on.

All monies raised from this year’s run will be in aid of Southern Area Hospice Services. Caroline Grant, Marketing Manager, CGDM Group said ““We are honoured to be sponsoring the Santa Fun Run again this year. It is always such a fun event and for a great cause that touches so many. We hope everyone will support this brilliant event”.

James McCaffrey, Southern Area Hospice commented “We are delighted to be the beneficiary of this year’s Santa Run. This event has grown year on year and we would encourage everyone to come along and get involved. You can take part in the Santa Run as part of a business, as a family or as an individual so the run is suitable for all ages. We would like to thank the Newry Chamber and the Council for their support with the event and we look forward to welcoming everyone on the night. We would also like to thank CGDM Group for sponsoring the event once again this year”.

To take part in the Santa Run you can register online at Eventbrite.com by searching for Newry Santa Fun Run 2019 or by calling James in the Hospice on 028 3025 1333. We hope you can join us and we look forward to seeing you on the 21st November.

Pictured right: L-R; James McCaffrey Southern Area Hospice , Caroline Grant, CGDM Group, Colm Shannon CEO NEWRY Chamber of Commerce as well as staff members from event sponsor CGDM Group.