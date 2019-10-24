Two Armagh museums recognised for efforts to become dementia friendly

TWO Armagh museums are among six across Northern Ireland to be officially recognised for their efforts towards becoming ‘dementia friendly’.

Armagh County Museum and Armagh Robinson Library and No 5 Vicars’ Hill have been recognised as ‘Working to Become Dementia Friendly’ at the Northern Ireland Museums Council’s recognition event.

The recognition is awarded by the Alzheimers Society Northern Ireland to organisations which have taken steps towards becoming dementia friendly and have an action plan for development.

Carol Conlin, Assistant Keeper with Armagh Robinson Library welcomed the news.

She said: “This is good news for two of Armagh's museums and we congratulate Armagh County Museum.

“We are pleased to have this recognition for the Library and No 5 Vicars' Hill, especially with the Library's Greek inscription, translated as 'the healing place of the soul'."

Other local museums which also received recognition were NI War Memorial, HMS Caroline, Tower Museum and North Down Museum.

Rachel McCance, Development Officer with the Northern Ireland Museums Council, commented: “It is excellent to highlight the work local museums are currently undertaking to become accessible and inclusive spaces for all and, in particular, those living with dementia, their families and carers.

“There are six museums recognised today and 216 dementia friends work and volunteer in the local museum sector.

“Hopefully this will inspire other museums to embark on the recognition process and also highlight local museums as dementia friendly venues.”

The recognition event was held in Carrickfergus Museum and was attended by the local museum sector and NIMC members.

Pamela Frazer, dementia friendly communities support manager for the North and East, presented the museums with their recognition certificates.