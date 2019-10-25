Police recover suspected Morphine tablets during search

POLICE recovered a quantity of cash, Class A drugs (suspected Morphine tablets) and mobile phones during a search of a property on Thursday.

The search was carried out following numerous reports from the community about concerns of drug dealing in the Harryville area.

Commenting on social media police said in order to secure the evidence they forced entry to the property.

A 47 year old male was arrested at the address and is currently in police custody awaiting interview.

The investigation is ongoing with “forensic enquiries to be conducted and mobile devices to be interrogated”.