'Common sense has prevailed at last' - 'Stop' signs to go up at two notorious Gracehill Road junctions

THE DEPARTMENT for Infrastructure have finally agreed to erect 'Stop' signs at two notorious Gracehill Road junctions after months of intense campaigning by multiple organisations and individuals.

Organisations such as Farmers For Action, Life After and Save the Dark Hedges have been lobbing for months to see the signs go up at the Fivey Road and Bregagh Road junctions on Gracehill Road.

UUP Cllr Joan Baird has just released statement saying:

“Very pleased to report on progress with Dark Hedges signage. Roads Service have just advised this morning that they are going to erected 'STOP' signs at Bregagh and Fivey Road junctions with Gracehill Road. Also adding rumble strips at both.

“It's been a long campaign and sad situation for locals and tourists alike. Just hope they move on quickly to implementation. Thanks to all those who have helped me with the campaign.”

The Chronicle understands that a 'Stop sign 100yards' sign will go up 100yards from the junctions with 'Stop' signs at the junctions themselves.

There have been seven serious accidents in a year at these two junctions, including the one that caused the death of US tourist Mr Michael Monroe.

This has led to numerous meetings and correspondence the Department for Infrastructure (DFI), who until today had refused to put up 'Stop' signs.

However North Antrim MLA Robin Swann and local Cllr Baird, with Farmers for Action’s Mr William Taylor are still planning to meet the DFI Permanent Secretary Katrina Godfrey on October 30.

Mr Taylor has welcomed the news, saying, “it's been a long time coming but common sense has finally prevailed.”

However he expressed disappointment that junctions on the Drones Road were not included today and called upon a scheme to be rolled out across Northern Ireland to replace 'Give Way' signs with 'Stop' signs.

OPEN AFTERNOON

Life After, the charity that supports people who have lost loved ones and relatives in road traffic collisions are holding an Open Afternoon in Coleraine Leisure Centre tomorrow (October 26) from 12.30pm until 2.30pm.

Members of the public impacted by road traffic collisions, or who are interested in hearing about the work of Life After are invited to come along to the Open Afternoon.

There will be a presentation followed by a questions and answers session, where any questions can be asked.

PSNI Traffic Branch and FLOs (Family Liaison Officers) will also be present to explain their role and experiences and answer questions.

A number of Causeway Coast and Glens Councillors are also expected to attend.

For further information see the Life After Facebook page.