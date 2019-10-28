Police search Benburb quarry for body of missing Charlotte Murray

DETECTIVES investigating the murder of Omagh woman Charlotte Murray have been carrying out searches in Benburb for her body.

She was murdered sometime between October 31 and November 1, 2012, but her body has never been found. Earlier this month her fiancé, John Miller, was convicted of her murder. Members of his victim’s family appealing to him “to do the honourable thing” and tell where her body was so she could be given a proper burial.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan, who is leading the investigation said: “This week, we are conducting searches in the Benburb area in the hope of finding Charlotte’s remains. A digger will prepare the ground to enable draining of a flooded quarry. This step is being taken so that the floor of the quarry can be effectively searched.

“This has been an area of significant interest throughout my investigation and today’s searches are following a detailed review of all of the information available to me from my investigation and the subsequent trial.

“One man has already been convicted of Charlotte’s murder and he is due to be sentenced next month but Charlotte’s body is still missing.

“Charlotte’s family and friends have suffered greatly from the time when she was last in contact with them, seven years ago. I want to recover her body and allow her loved ones to finally put her to rest. They deserve to be able to say their goodbyes.

“We have previously conducted searches in this area with specialist divers however I want to drain the water so that an extensive search can be carried out of the quarry floor. I am as determined as ever to bring Charlotte’s remains home to her family and I need to satisfy myself that every avenue has been explored.

“If there is anyone out there who knows where Charlotte’s remains are, or has any information that could be of use to me, please contact detectives on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111 which is 100% anonymous. Seven years have now passed and it is important that we bring Charlotte’s family the closure that any grieving family deserves.”