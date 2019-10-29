Engineering information day at Wrights tomorrow

The real work which will hopefully lead to the rebuilding of Wrightbus will begin tomorrow with an information day at the recently rescued Ballymena firm.

Wrightbus will be holding an ‘Engineering Information Day’ for those with an engineering background who would be interested in pursuing a career with the Company.

The first session will begin tomorrow (Wednesday 30 October) at 10am, with a second session beginning at 6pm. They will be held at the factory site - 201 Galgorm Road, Ballymena.

Mr. Buta Atwal, the new CEO of Wrightbus plans to introduce himself and provide an update to all on the current status of the business and its future aspirations.

This will be followed by a Question and Answer session and an opportunity to meet Mr. Atwal in an informal setting.

If you are interested in attending, and have not already talked to a member of the Engineering team to confirm your attendance, please send an email to James McNeill (james.mcneill@

wright-bus.com) providing your name and the session you wish to attend.

It would also be beneficial if you could provide your current or former place of work.

Please note that you will not be granted access to the site if you have not previously indicated your intention to attend. On arrival, please report to Security where they will authorise clearance for access to the site.

Tea and Coffee and light refreshments will be provided

Please note that this session is strictly restricted to those people interested in qualified engineering careers with Wrightbus.