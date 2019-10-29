Irish language group relaunched in Pomeroy

THE Institute Of Irish Leadership, Pomeroy relaunched their Irish language conversation circle, or Ciorcal Comhra, in the Rowantree Centre in Pomeroy on Thursday, 17th October.

Bainisteoir Tionscadail/Project Manager Seán Antón Ó Conalláin praised the success of its first endeavour, saying: “It’s great to see local people supporting local events, coming out on a cold, frosty Thursday morning, socialising and speaking a “cúpla focal” in our native tongue”.

Ó Conalláin continued: “Following on from the remarkable success of Féile Gaeltacht Thír Eoghain this year we felt it only right to continue to provide speaking opportunities for local Irish speakers between young and not so young, experienced and inexperienced.

“This is only the start of further Irish language events and activities provided here in the centre, is tús maith leath na hoibre!”

The Institute of Irish Leadership, Pomeroy will hold their weekly Irish language conversation circle every Thursday from 10:30–11:30a.m. all are welcome to attend, tá fáilte roimh chách!