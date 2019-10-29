Police join drive to improve road safety in Templepatrick

LOCAL police were welcomed to Templepatrick last Friday as part of a North Area Traffic Operation.

While initiatives were ongoing right across the area, the residents of the village were thrilled to welcome the police presence to the Old Coach Road where speeding concerns had been raised by the Action Community Association after the installation of a temporary static speed camera.

Shocking data from the camera showed that 97 per cent of vehicles breached the 30mph limit and the top speed clocked was a terrifying 93mph.

Constable Andrew Cunningham said that local police were happy to give attention to the area based on the concerns raised.

