Rolling out the barrel - how having autism has helped to boost Bushmills artist’s business

A UNIQUELY talented North Antrim artist is using his creativity – not to mention a few Bushmills whiskey barrels – to raise awareness of a much misunderstood neurological condition and re-write the latest chapter in the world-famous whiskey.

An online quiz 10 years ago was a life-changing experience for award-winning North Antrim artist Elvin Simpson.

However, the dad of two from Bushmills, whose clients have ranged from actor and musician Murray Head to the Royal Institute of British Architects, didn’t believe the results initially.

For what they seemed to suggest was that he had graduated from one of the UK’s most prestigious art colleges, forged a successful career and was now raising a family – all the time living with autism.

“I couldn’t believe it so I repeated the quiz because there’d been some questions I could’ve answered differently. This time the score was even higher!” says Elvin

For Elvin's full story see this week's Chronicle.