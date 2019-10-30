Gardai investigate cause of fire at derelict supermarket

GARDAI are investigating the cause of a fire at an abandoned supermarket in the Texas car park, Kilbride Street, Tullamore last Saturday evening.

The fire broke out before 5pm and four units of Tullamore fire brigade attended the scene. Firefighters who entered the building through the side entrance were forced to wear breathing apparatus due to the thick black toxic smoke.

Gardai said there was no one in the building at the time and the fire was contained.“Enquiries are ongoing,” they added.

The story did have a happy ending for four five week old black and white kittens as they were rescued from the blaze. The four kittens were found cowering in a corner by the firefighters and they were delivered into the loving caring hands of the Offaly Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) volunteers.

The firefighters searched the building for the mother cat or other kittens but nothing was found. The kittens two male and two females were a little sooty and smelly a spokesperson for the OSPCA said and their eyes were watering which was to be expected but they are in good health otherwise. A vet was due to check them out yesterday Tuesday October 29.

The building has been derelict for a long number of years and concern has been expressed on numerous occasions about its dilapidated condition.