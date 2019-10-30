Hospital Friends receive €500 donation from Aldi's Tullamore store staff

Friends of the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Tullamore store team.

The €500 grant was presented to Eileen Dunne and Mary Cooney of Friends of the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore by Aldi’s Lorraine Rimeike.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting, Dmitri Sakovits, Aldi Tullamore Manager said: “The Tullamore store staff are proud to have chosen Friends of the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore to receive our Community Grant donation. The work that they do to support and advance the services offered at Tullamore Hospital is truly important for our local community.”

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”

Operating two stores in County Offaly, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its stores in County Offaly have donated over 30,000 meals to local charities to date, while as Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015, it has helped support initiatives including the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige Junior Baking Competition.