Drumhirk Road flooding likened to Third World

FLOODING is causing misery for residents on the Drumhirk Road in Armagh - with motorists having to travel on the verge to gain access.

A local resident who contacted the Ulster Gazette has compared the situation to Third World conditions, which she said has been added to by the fact “nothing is being done”.

According to the concerned resident, schoolchildren are having difficulty walking to the main Crosskeys Road to get a bus and it is also affecting carers visiting elderly residents.

“This flood has been bad last Winter. There is nothing being done and it is in an awful bad condition,” the resident told the Gazette.

“Children are having to walk on top of a hedge to get a school bus.

“There are carers going into see a patient along that road as well and to drive along it is dangerous.

“Conditions are so bad as you are driving on a bank and along the verge and it’s like the Third World.

“It is a mud track and it is difficult to make access on to the Crosskeys Road.

“It was all last Winter and once the rain has come this year, it has escalated flooding and you could call it a swimming pool.

“In the last month, it has got really bad and the road has even sunk.

“I have already contacted the Department about two or three weeks ago and they were to follow it up, but there has been no change,” she added.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesman said: “The Department has arranged for the drainage system to be cleaned at this location so that inspections can be carried out to determine if remedial works are required.

“If works are identified, these will be considered for inclusion on a work programme, subject to the availability of resources.”