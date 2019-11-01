At the recent Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland Awards in Dublin, the Vestry of Tullamore Union of Parishes along with Howley Hayes Conservation Architects were presented with a high commendation for the Silver Medal for Conservation for their sensitive conservation work at Rahan Church of Ireland over the past decade.

This church dates back to the 13th century and is still very much part of the active parish network of churches. This work was supported by Offaly County Council through the development of a Conservation Plan for Rahan in 2008 and ongoing assistance during conservation works.

Mieke Scholte and Gladys Thomas collected the Award at the ceremony in Dublin on behalf of the Vestry and David Browne represented Howley Hayes Conservation Architects who wrote the Conservation Plan and guided the subsequent works.