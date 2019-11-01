'Dead dog scam' charges

A 40 year old man has been charged with two counts of theft and two counts of fraud.

It is understood the charges are in relation to what became known locally as the ‘dead dog scam’ which was reported in October. He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday 28th November.

Police issued an appeal after a man called to a house in the Toome Road area and told the elderly male occupant that he (the resident) had run over his (the caller’s) dog and veterinary costs had to be paid. One day later the elderly occupant received a phone call stating the dog had passed away and money was needed for the burial. Enquiries established the details regarding the dog were false.