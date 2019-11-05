Dixons to close

ONE of Coleraine's oldest family firms is set to close with the loss of more than 20 jobs, The Chronicle can exclusively reveal.

Iconic department store Dixons has been trading for more than a century with four generations of the Dixon dynasty ensuring that the independent fashion retailer has kept pace with changing tastes and times.

Staff at one of the town's anchor stores have been told that a retirement sale will signal the store's closure in the New Year when Managing Director Ian Dixon will step down.

