A room with a view

AT a time when steam trains were still delivering tourists to Portrush, an extraordinarily modern structure was taking shape within sight of the station.

The ‘Rainey House’' was the work of architectural visionary Noel Campbell. He made a name for himself in the 1950s and 60s creating buildings that distill ideas that revolutionised his profession in the mid-20th century.

Principally, it was was the idea that a building's form or shape should be determined by its function that most influenced Campbell.

The function of the Rainey House was to maximise the views from its stunning location overlooking West Bay and Ramore Head.

*Read more on this inside the Chronicle.