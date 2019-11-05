A trip down memory lane with John Millar and Will Steen

OVER the years, there have been many iconic duos such as Laurel and Hardy, Steptoe and Son or maybe even The Two Ronnies.

Coleraine Fife and drum have their very own answer to any of the above in the shape of Will Steen and John Millar and the pair certainly have a few tales to tell from the many years they have spent on parade with the band.

Both men grew up together in the Heights area, Laurelmount Road and Drummard Drive to be exact. In fact, the two men are related. The pair of woodwind specialists, like many others, joined the band at a young age and both men admitted that their life-changing decision to join one of Northern Ireland's premier marching bands, is one they never looked back on.

The band is a way of life for the pair and John explains a little bit about his early childhood memories in Killowen.

*Read more on the band's 100-year history inside this week's Chronicle.