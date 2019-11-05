Body of UVF suspect in Quinn killings found in river

by Peter Winter

Reporter:

by Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

THE death of a man, implicated in the 1998 sectarian killing of the Quinn children, is not being treated as suspicious by police.

The body of Raymond Parke was pulled from the River Bann on Thursday - 21 years on from the petrol bomb attack which killed brothers Richard (10), Mark (9) and Jason (8) Quinn in Carnany Estate, Ballymoney.

The Bushmills man was connected to the atrocity by Garfield Gilmour who was convicted on three charges of murder after admitting driving Parke and two others to the Quinn house in the early hours of July 12, 1998.

*Read more on this inside the Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130