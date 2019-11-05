Lets get ready to Rumba!

WHETHER you have two left feet or are fantastic at the foxtrot, the Roe Valley Foyle Hospice Support Group have began to put plans in motion for next year's competition and are urging Limavady locals to put on their dancing shoes.

Foyle Hospice has become synonymous with palliative care services over its thirty-five year history and enjoys great local support throughout all communities in the North West.

Anna Cartwright made her dancing debut in April and said: “I was nervous at the start of 'Strictly' and thought I had no natural dancing ability.

“With Tony and Patricia's brilliant teaching, the steps soon clicked into place. We had an absolute ball learning to dance and made great new friends along the way.

“If you're thinking of taking part in 2020 'Strictly', just go for it. You won't regret it.”

Another former dancer Katie Kane said “Taking part in 'Strictly' was probably the highlight of this year.

“I had always wanted to take part in something like 'Strictly' and, knowing it was for Foyle Hospice, I jumped at the chance!

“My uncle spent time in the Hospice before he passed away, so it was close to our family's heart.

“Our dance teachers kept us on our toes, ensuring that we were getting not only all the moves, but a good laugh as well!

“Although I'd love to do it all over again, I'm now really looking forward to sitting back and taking it all in as a member of the audience next time.”

Ciaran McGinley, head of fundraising at Foyle Hospice, explained: “Our first 'Strictly' in Limavady was a huge success and we are extremely grateful to those who participated, everyone who provided any form of sponsorship or support and of course to family and friends who came along on the evening to contribute to the work of Foyle Hospice.

“We are extremely grateful to the people of Limavady and surrounding areas for the support they have given to the work of Foyle Hospice for many many years, ensuring that our dedicated staff and volunteers continue to provide care for our patients and their families.”

Anyone who is interested in taking part in next year's 'Strictly' is invited to an open public meeting in Roe Park Resort, Limavady on November 26 at 7.30pm where there will be more details provided.

Alternatively, you can contact a member of the Roe Valley Foyle Hospice Support Group.

No previous dancing experience is required as full, expert tuition will be given. Classes are planned to commence in January.