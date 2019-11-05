McKillop set to contest East Antrim Westminster election

THE SDLP has selected Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop as its candidate in the forthcoming Westminster election in East Antrim.

Speaking after she was chosen as the party’s candidate, Cllr McKillop said that Sammy Wilson has jeopardised the interests of people, businesses and communities across Northern Ireland by propping up Boris Johnson’s government.

She said: “Brexit is a national emergency. It threatens people, jobs and businesses across Northern Ireland and our MP has been complicit in it. Rather than using his influence to prevent a catastrophic Brexit, Sammy Wilson has flirted with the far right of the Tory party, cosying up to Jacob Rees Mogg and Boris Johnson while the interests of people here are ignored. No more.

“In this moment of immense crisis, people in East Antrim have the opportunity to break up the cosy consensus between the DUP and the Tory party. We have the opportunity to reject the no-deal Brexit that Sammy Wilson has flirted with and to defend our rural communities.

“I’m clear on my position. I reject Brexit. I believe it can only harm our business community, cost jobs and damage our fragile peace. We’ve had the opportunity for a soft Brexit, a Customs Union Brexit, a regulatory alignment Brexit. Now it’s time to stop Brexit. A small number of MPs will make a significant difference in the next House of Commons. As an MP, I won’t just say I’m against Brexit, I’ll vote against it too.

“I’ll oppose the privatisation of our health service as part of a trade deal with Donald Trump’s administration. I’ll stand against the vulture profiteers that Brexiteers like Sammy Wilson want to descend on our hospitals. I’ll oppose the welfare cuts that were ushered in when the DUP, Sinn Féin and the Alliance Party handed our welfare powers over to the Tories.

“Our future is being decided at Westminster and our MP is too busy pretending he’s part of some pound shop Game of Thrones in London to stand up for us. It’s time for a change.”